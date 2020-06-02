Manu Sharma, Convict in Jessica Lal Murder Case, Released From Delhi's Tihar Jail

Manu Sharma (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi, June 2: Manu Sharma, convict in Jessica Lal murder case, has been released from Tihar jail on Tuesday after his life term was remitted by Delhi’s. Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Manu Sharma was released along with 18 other prisoners from the jail. Baijal approved the premature release of Sharma on the recommendation of the Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB). He was released from the jail on the grounds of good behaviour after 14 years of imprisonment.

The SRB which comes under the Delhi government had recommended Sharma's premature release last month. The recommendation was reportedly made at a meeting of the SRB chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on May 11. Sentence Review Board Recommends Premature Release of Jessica Lal Murder Convict Manu Sharma.

ANI's Tweet:

Convict in 1999 Jessica Lal murder case Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail yesterday on the grounds of good behaviour after 14 years of imprisonment. https://t.co/1OYtYJap1v — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal on April 30, 1999. A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order, and the Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010. Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani.