Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav, recently released from Tihar Jail in connection with a high-profile legal dispute, has broken his silence regarding his financial struggles and the overwhelming support he received from the film fraternity. Yadav was released on February 17, 2026, after serving nearly two weeks in custody following a INR 9 crore cheque-bounce case. While the Delhi High Court has suspended his sentence until March 18, the actor is using his temporary relief to reconnect with family and return to his professional commitments. Rajpal Yadav Promises To Meet Gurukul Students Who Sent Him Their Savings During His Jail Term.

‘I’m a Walking Cheque Book’

Before surrendering on February 5, a visibly distressed Yadav had expressed a sense of isolation regarding his mounting debts. "I don't have money. I can't find any other option. I'm all alone here. I have to deal with this crisis on my own," he reportedly stated. However, in a more recent and defiant interaction with NDTV, the actor shifted his tone, emphasising his long-term value to the industry. "I cannot comment on that [the debt] just now, but I want to say that I am surrounded by money. Rajpal chalti phirti cheque book hai (Rajpal is a walking, talking chequebook). I earn money, I help people earn money, and several households depend on it," Yadav said.

Actor Gets Big Bollywood Support

Following his release, Yadav bypassed his home to attend his niece's wedding, a moment he described as deeply emotional. He took the opportunity to acknowledge the silent support of Bollywood A-listers who reportedly extended financial and moral aid during his incarceration. According to industry reports, stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh stood by the actor. "All those who have helped me... they have not been with me from today; they have been supporting me since the beginning of my journey in cinema and have always had my back," Yadav told reporters. "I do not want to make them feel small by simply saying 'thank you', because 'thank you' is a very small gesture." Rajpal Yadav Resumes Shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ After Interim Bail From Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Eyes ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Release

The legal trouble stems from a long-standing INR 5 crore loan taken in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata which eventually ballooned to INR 9 crore with interest. The Delhi High Court rejected his plea for additional repayment time on February 5, leading to his surrender. Despite the personal turbulence, Yadav’s career remains resilient. He was recently seen in Baby John and Interrogation, and is currently preparing for the high-profile release of Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, was recently preponed to an April 10, 2026, release.

