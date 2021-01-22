Lucknow, January 22: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic. He said 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) can be found in all political parties except the BJP, in which an ordinary person can become prime minister, defence minister or home minister.

The BJP chief was speaking at the party's 'Booth President Conference' here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event. "We have 'neta' (leader), 'niyat' (intention), 'niti' (policy), 'karyakarta' (workers) and 'karyakram' (programme). We have no reason to stop," Nadda told party workers.

लखनऊ में बूथ अध्यक्ष सम्मलेन को संबोधित किया। भाजपा के पास कार्यकर्ता भी है, कार्यक्रम भी है, नेता भी है, नीति और नीयत भी है। जब सब कुछ हमारे पास है तो आगे बढ़ना ही हमारा उद्देश्य है। आप लोगों का जोश, लगन और उमंग मुझे उत्तर प्रदेश के भविष्य के विषय में स्पष्ट संदेश दे रहा है। pic.twitter.com/dMxUJ6TCs4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 22, 2021

He said 'parivarvaad' exists in all political parties, with the baton being passed on to the son by the father. "But it is in the BJP that an ordinary person can become prime minister, defence minister or home minister," he said.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said the BJP has set new standards for political parties. He also said dynastic politics, casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken democracy and challenge the unity and integrity of the country.

Today, the world is looking towards India with hope, the chief minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present at the event.