Kolkata, December 11: In the latest development, the Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal DGP and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said, "I have sent a report to the Central Government about the extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values." BJP Chief JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked With Stones in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Kailash Vijayvargiya's Vehicle Ransacked.

CM Mamata Banerjee Has to Follow the Constitution, Says West Bengal Governor

The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/hixw97HUYj — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

He further added, "Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long."

On Thursday, Nadda along with BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya was on his way to the Diamon Harbour to attend the party’s organisational meeting when the convoy in which he was seated was attacked. The video of the attack went viral on social media, which showed that windshields of Nadda's convoy were shattered as stones were thrown at it.

