Mumbai, January 21: A 75-year-old retired official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly defrauded of ₹16.50 lakh by cybercriminals who placed him under a "digital arrest." The perpetrators, posing as high-ranking officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), coerced the victim into transferring the funds by claiming his name had surfaced in a Delhi bomb blast investigation.

The incident came to light on Monday when the victim, a resident of Andheri East, filed a formal complaint at the West Region Cyber Police Station. According to police officials, the ordeal began last week when the senior citizen received a series of calls from individuals claiming to represent central law enforcement agencies. The fraudsters utilized sophisticated intimidation tactics, informing the retiree that a mobile number registered in his name was linked to terror-related activities in the national capital. To heighten the sense of urgency and legitimacy, the callers initiated video calls where they appeared in uniforms against backdrops resembling official government offices. Elderly NRI Couple Defrauded of Rs 14 Crore in 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Delhi.

During these interactions, the victim was told he was under "digital arrest"—a term used by cybercriminals to confine victims to their homes and monitor them via video link under the guise of an ongoing interrogation. Fearing legal repercussions and social stigma, the elderly man followed the instructions of the impostors, who demanded "security deposits" to clear his name during the purported investigation. Between Wednesday and Sunday, the victim reportedly transferred a total of ₹16.50 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the scammers.

The fraud was only discovered when the victim discussed the matter with a family member, who immediately recognized the signs of a cyber scam. The West Region Cyber Police have since registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Preliminary investigations suggest the money was quickly moved through multiple "mule accounts" to avoid detection. Digital Arrest Scam in Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Bust International Digital Scam Targeting US Citizens, 16 Held.

"We are currently tracing the digital footprint and the bank account trails used in the crime," an official stated. "Citizens are reminded that no government agency, including the police, ATS, or NIA, conducts arrests or interrogations via video calls, nor do they demand money for 'clearance' in criminal cases."

