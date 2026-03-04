Kolkata, March 4: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the district, a 28-year-old widowed teacher was allegedly gang-raped by her brother-in-law and two neighbours at her in-laws' residence in the Shantipur area of West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.​ The victim, a school teacher by profession, lodged a formal complaint at Shantipur police station on March 2, accusing three individuals, her brother-in-law (devar), and two neighbours identified as Babla Sheikh and Sanatan Sarkar, of sexually assaulting her on February 28.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) and the victim's statement to the police, the chain of events began after the death of her husband in January this year. ​ The woman claimed that immediately after her husband's demise, her in-laws threw her out of the house. She had been approaching various authorities demanding her rights and was in the process of filing a petition in court. ​It was in this context that on February 28, the woman received a phone call from her sister-in-law (nanad), who informed her that the entire family would gather at her brother-in-law's house to discuss a settlement regarding financial matters and her claims.​ West Bengal Shocker: BLO Calls Lover’s Husband for ‘SIR’, Kills Him, Chops Body, Dumps Pieces.

Trusting the call for dialogue, the victim went to her in-laws' house in Shantipur. Upon arrival, she found two local men, Babla Sheikh and Sanatan Sarkar, present there along with her in-laws.​ The victim's statement to the police reveals the horrific sequence that followed:​ "As soon as I entered the house, my sister-in-law locked the main door from the outside. Before I could understand anything, my brother-in-law and the two neighbours, who had entered through the back door, sexually assaulted me. They all raped me," the victim stated in her complaint.​

The woman told the police that her sister-in-law later opened the door of the house at some point, apparently due to her continuous screaming. After the door was opened, she managed to flee the spot and return home.​ The teacher has specifically accused three people in her FIR: her brother-in-law (name withheld to protect victim identity), Babla Sheikh, and Sanatan Sarkar, of gang rape.​ The victim's sister-in-law has also been named in the FIR for her alleged role in locking the door, facilitating the crime.​

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been initiated. However, as of Tuesday evening, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.​ Speaking to IANS, a police officer from Shantipur police station said, "We have received the complaint and registered an FIR. The victim's statements have been recorded. We are gathering evidence and conducting raids to apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway."​ West Bengal Shocker: Primary Teacher Opens Fire on Children Playing Near His Home in Murshidabad, One Child Injured; Accused Arrested.

When contacted, one of the accused has denied the allegations levelled against them. The accused claimed that there is a "political conspiracy" behind the complaint and that they have been falsely implicated.​ The incident has drawn reactions from political quarters in the district.​ Debashis Gangopadhyay, Ranaghat organisational district President of the Trinamool Congress, condemned the incident strongly. ​ He said, "The allegations of torture against a widowed woman are despicable and highly condemnable. We stand by that woman in her pursuit of justice. We demand an impartial and time-bound investigation so that the guilty are punished."​

Aparna Nandi, Ranaghat organisational district President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), struck a note of caution while condemning the crime. ​ "What has happened is tragic. The law will take its own course, and the guilty should not be spared. However, it is also necessary to see whether anyone is being framed for political purposes. A fair investigation should reveal the truth," Nandi said.​ Local sources said the victim's husband passed away in January this year, and there had been ongoing disputes between the woman and her in-laws regarding property and financial rights.​ The police have assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.​

