Kannur, August 27: A tribal student named Ananthu sustained serious injuries after he fell from a tree. He had reportedly climbed atop the tree to get internet connectivity in his mobile phone to check the status of Plus One allotment. The incident took place at the Panniyode tribal colony near Kannavam forests in Kerala's Kannur on Thursday. The student is currently undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College. Boy Falls to Death from 12th Floor on First Birthday.

According to a report by Times of India, Ananthu's mother Usha Babu said that he had wanted to check the status of Plus One allotment. In order to get better internet signal, he climbed atop the tree with his mobile phone. "He had passed the SSLC exam by taking his virtual class lessons by climbing the tree due to the poor internet connectivity in the area. That was the case with all other students in the colony," she was quoted as saying. Wayanad Internet Connectivity: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Ravi Shankar Prasad Seeking Help; Sonu Sood Promises to Get Mobile Tower Installed.

"On Thursday, as usual, Ananthu climbed the tree with his phone to check the Plus One allotment, but the branch on which he was standing broke and he fell on the rocks. Doctors have said that he has suffered a spinal injury," she added. The family has just one mobile phone for three children Ananthu, his brother who is a class 10 student and their sister, who is in class V.

According to Usha Babu, the locals have repeatedly complained to authorities about poor internet connectivity in the area. She said they had even sent a memorandum to the chief minister regarding the issue but nothing has been done so far.

