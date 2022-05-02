Bengaluru, May 2: The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 89 lakh on the pretext of helping her with a visa. Police officials said that the man claimed to be working in the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused identified as Arahanth Mohan Kumar Lakkavalli claimed that he was working with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Cops said that the accused is a B Com graduate and a real estate agent based in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped by Friend Twice To Frame Village Rivals.

The alleged incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the Bellandur police on April 26. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she met Kumar on a flight to Kuala Lumpur in June 2019. She also said that her application for Italian and Czech Republic visas was rejected.

However, she got a visa in January 2020 but wanted to know the reason behind her application being rejected earlier. The woman further claimed that during the flight, the accused introduced himself as an IB officer and even offered to help her. The accused told the woman that her passport had been blacklisted and even alleged that she was booked for the "suspected terrorist activities act".

Sources from the police said that when the woman sought Kumar's help to clear her name, he said that he would have to pay nearly Rs 4 crore to Austria and Czech Republic authorities and approximately Rs 2 crore to those in Italy. The woman said that in February and September 2021, she transferred Rs 89 lakh to Kumar for the same but when she didn't get any response from him, she approached the police. Bank Holidays in May 2022: Here's When Banks Will Remain Closed in May. Check Full List.

After the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused the next day. They also found that the accused had collected a lot of documents from the woman.

Deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) S Girish said, "He has travelled to many countries in Europe and other places. He is not cooperating with the investigation. We suspect he might have cheated others as well as he did not have an income big enough to support these foreign trips. We have frozen his bank accounts and are yet to recover money."

