Mumbai, May 2: This year in May 2022, Banks in India will remain closed for nearly 11 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays of the week.

As per the calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for operations for a total of four days in different cities of India, besides the weekends in May 2022. Mumbai Rains 2022: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Remain Shut for 6 Hours on May 10 Due to Pre-Monsoon Work.

The RBI has placed the holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in May 2022: Here's the full list of bank holidays

May 1, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

MAY 2, 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) (Monday)

May 3, 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (Tuesday)

May 8, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 9, 2022: Rabindranath Tagore Birthday (Monday)

May 14, 2022: Second Saturday

May 15, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 19, 2022: Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

May 22, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 28, 2022: Fourth Saturday

May 29, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

While all banks will remain closed on May 9 for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, In Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, the Eid holiday will be observed on May 2.

On the other hand, the Buddha Purnima holiday on May 16 will see banks closed in various cities across India including Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Shimla among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).