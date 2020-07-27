Bengaluru, July 27: The novel coronavirus, whose impact was milder in southern states during the first three months of pandemic, is now wreaking havoc in the region. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the grim 1 lakh-mark, with both states recording a surge in new COVID-19 infections. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,931 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 1.5 Million.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru continues to remain the centre of the health crisis, accounting for over 45 percent of the total cases. The city has reported 46,923 cases so far, including 1,470 new infections in the last 24 hours. The period also witnessed 26 deaths due to the virus in the city.

"Karnataka reports 5,324 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,01,465 including 61,819 active cases and 1,953 deaths," said the update issued by the State Health Department.

The tally of infections in Andhra Pradesh reached 1,02,349 on Monday, with the state recording 6,051 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the corresponding period increased by 42, taking the overall fatality count to 1,090.

In Tamil Nadu, close to 7,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, further cementing the state as the worst-affected in South India.

"6,993 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,20,716. 5,723 patients were discharged today. 54,896 cases still active in the state" said the latest update issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In Kerala, the daily count of infections reduced as compared to the past few days. Down from over 1,000 recorded till the past week, the state reported around 702 cases and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours. The cumulative tally stood at 19,727.

"The COVID-19 situation in the state capital continues to be serious with seven large community clusters. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a report on whether any relaxations should be given in the existing lockdown," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

