Vijayanagara, January 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hinted that the caste census would be tabled in the next cabinet meeting. "We received the report last year. The report has to be tabled before the cabinet. We have spent Rs 160 crore on it. Let's see what discussion and decision takes place in the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters here. Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules out Any 'Political Turn,' Says He and CM Siddaramaiah Will Follow Party's Direction.

When asked about people opposing the caste census, the CM said, "There will be either support or opposition to the caste census and reservations." The Chairperson of the Commission for Backward Classes, K Jayaprakash Hegde, submitted the socio-economic and education survey report, commonly known as the caste census report, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 29, 2024. Shivarajkumar Undergoes Surgery: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Sends Best Wishes for His Recovery (View Post).

It has triggered a debate among various backward communities as some have opposed it. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on January 2 during the cabinet briefing that the cabinet would discuss the caste census in its next meeting.