Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wished Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar a speedy recovery.

Taking to the X, the CM posted: “I called and spoke to renowned Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar, who is undergoing surgery today due to illness and wished him a speedy recovery. I am confident that Shivarajkumar's confidence, courage and kindness will win this fight as far as I know.”

The actor, popularly known as Shivanna, left for the United States on December 18 for surgery.

Speaking to the media before his departure, Shivarajkumar said his surgery was scheduled for December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute (MCI).

Siddaramaiah also posted that the blessings of the elders of the country and the good wishes of the younger ones will be with Shivarajkumar and protect him.

We look forward to the return of Shivarajkumar, who will overcome this minor hardship in life and come back healthy. I am one of his well-wishers, eagerly awaiting his recovery, added the CM.

