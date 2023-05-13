New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Poised to Be Largest Party with Leads in 117 Seats, BJP Ahead in 75.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet. Sharad Pawar on Karnataka Election Results 2023: People Have Junked Politics of Money, Caste and Religion; Same Trend Likely in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

PM Modi Congratulates Congress on Karnataka Win

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly.