Karnataka, July 21: In a shocking incident, a man killed his father, stuffed his body into a gunny bag and buried it near a highway in this district of the state, police said on Friday. Seventy-year-old Shivanappa, a resident of Vadluru, was murdered by 35-year-old son Eranna.

According to police, Shivanappa's land was acquired for the highway by the government. There was a dispute between Shivanappa and his son Eranna over money as the latter wanted all of it. As the elderly man refused to part with the money, there would be frequent quarrels between the duo. On July 7, while quarrelling, the accused son had assaulted his father with a pipe. The victim had succumbed to injury after the assault. Karnataka Horror: Minor Boys Gang-Rape 9-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Buying Her Chocolate in Kalaburgi, Four Accused Juveniles Detained and Sent to Remand Home.

The accused son had then packed the body into a gunny bag, took it near his land and buried it beside the highway. He acted normally after the incident and lodged a missing complaint with the Raichur Rural police station. However, the family members suspected his role in the incident, following which the police grilled him repeatedly on the basis of suspicion. Karnataka Horror: Man Tries to Drink Blood of Friend in Chintamani After Slitting His Throat Over Suspecting Him of Having Affair With Wife.

Unable to take the pressure, the accused Eranna finally confessed to the crime by himself and surrendered. On Thursday, the police exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is on.

