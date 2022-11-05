Bidar, November 5: At least seven women were killed and 11 people injured in a road accident on Saturday in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said.

The accident took place in Bemalkheda village when an auto carrying the victims collided with a truck. Karnataka Road Accident: Head-On Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw, Truck Leaves Seven Women Dead in Bidar.

The deceased were identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34), Easwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60). Delhi Road Accident: Bike Collides With Concrete Railing on Signature Bridge, One Killed.

While six women were killed on the spot, one succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police said of the 11 injured people, including the drivers of the two vehicles, four are in serious condition.

