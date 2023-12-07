Belagavi, December 7: A 12-year-old girl and a man were burnt alive and two others suffered grievous injuries when a tipper collided with a car at the Bambaraga Cross in Belagavi district in Karnataka on Thursday. The deceased were relatives. They were identified as 24-year-old Mohan Maruthi Belgaokar, a resident of Bambaraga, and Sameeksha Deyekar from Macche village, said police, adding that a total four people were travelling in the car. Karnataka Warehouse Accident: Seven Workers From Bihar Dead, Rs Seven Lakh Compensation Each for Kin Announced

The police report said that the collision occurred late Wednesday night when the car collided with the tipper at the Bambaraga Cross. The impact resulted in damage to the diesel tank of the tipper leading to the vehicles catching fire. This collision led to a swift and uncontrollable fire, engulfing both the car and the tipper. Mangaluru Road Accident Horror: Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians on Footpath, Woman Killed; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces

Tipper-Car Collision in Belagavi

The victims, who were returning after attending a marriage ceremony, were unable to escape the fire. However, locals and passersby rushed to and managed to pull two of the four -- Mahesh Belgaokar and Sneha Belagundkar -- from the car. Both sustained serious injuries and were being treated at a private hospital. The police, fire department, and emergency services personnel extinguished the fire. The Kakathi police have initiated an investigation into the case. The driver of the tipper vehicle surrendered to the police

