Bengaluru, April 8: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy has lost vision in his right eye permanently due to a classroom injury allegedly inflicted by a teacher over a year ago in Karnataka's Chintamani taluk. The incident, which took place on March 6, 2024, at a government school, occurred when the teacher, attempting to discipline students, flung a stick that struck the boy in the eye.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the boy was identified as Yashwant. Initially, the injury seemed minor, and the boy's parents did not realise the severity. However, as Yeshwant’s condition worsened, his family sought medical help, with consultations leading to surgeries in Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital in December 2024. Despite two surgeries, the child’s vision could not be restored. A private hospital later confirmed that Yeshwant had lost complete sight in his right eye. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Before Ending His Life in Kalaburagi.

Outraged by the incident and the lack of accountability, the boy's family, joined by local residents, staged a protest outside the Batlahalli police station, prompting authorities to file an FIR. The teacher and five others, including the local Block Education Officer, have been booked under charges of physical assault and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Karnataka Shocker: 2 Women Including 27-Year-Old Israeli Tourist Gang Raped While Stargazing, Male Traveller Killed Near Hampi.

The police have launched an investigation, and based on the evidence and medical reports, further action will be taken.

