Koppal, March 8: Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi, police said on Saturday. Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead, they added. No arrests have been made yet, but efforts are underway to apprehend the three identified suspects, the police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. After dinner, a 29-year-old homestay operator, along with the Israeli tourist and three male tourists, was sitting by the left bank of the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake, playing the guitar, enjoying music, and stargazing, police said. Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra, police said. Karnataka Shocker: Israeli Tourist, Homestay Owner Gang Raped in Hampi; Man From Odisha Killed After Being Pushed Into Canal by Rapists.

According to police, in her complaint, the homestay operator alleged that while they were stargazing and playing music, three men on a motorcycle approached them, asking where they could get petrol. When she informed them that there were no petrol pumps nearby and suggested they get it from Sanapur, the accused demanded Rs 100. "Since the homestay operator did not know them, she told them they had no money. When the men repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists from Odisha gave them Rs 20. After that, the three men allegedly started arguing and threatened to bash their heads with stones," the complainant stated in the FIR.

When the group refused to give them more money, the accused, who spoke Kannada and Telugu, started abusing them. They then allegedly raped the homestay operator and the Israeli tourist and pushed the three male tourists into the canal, a senior police officer said. "Two of the accused beat the homestay operator, while the third aggressively pushed the three male tourists into the canal. The three accused also hit the homestay operator, leaving her seriously injured," the FIR further stated.

The accused dragged her to the side of the canal, where one of them strangled her and removed her clothes. Two of them beat and raped her. They also snatched her bag, stealing two mobile phones and Rs 9,500 in cash, according to the FIR. Similarly, one of them dragged the Israeli tourist and raped her. The accused fled on a motorcycle after the assault, the complainant alleged. Hampi Shocker: 2 Women, Including Israeli Tourist, Gang-Raped While Stargazing on Banks of Sanapur Lake in Karnataka.

Of the three male tourists, two sustained injuries another went missing, whose dead body was recovered on Saturday morning, police added. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under sections related to extortion, robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, gang rape, and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The two women are undergoing treatment at a hospital. "We have registered the case and identified the suspects. Six teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to nab them," police said.