Bengaluru, March 18: High drama prevailed at the 'Janata Darshan' programme of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday when an elderly man attempted to consume poison alleging police atrocity.

The man has been identified as Chandrashekar, a resident of Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru. According to police, Chandrashekar attended the 'Janata Darshan' programme near the chief minister's RT Nagar residence and submitted a complaint against the police department stating that he had been meted out with injustice and threatened by the police.

He claimed that the police, in collusion with others, have cheated him of lakhs of rupees in connection with sale of his site. He directly made allegations against the Annapoorneshwarinagar police inspector and pleaded CM Bommai to give him justice.

He maintained that though he had submitted many complaints in this regard nothing has been done. While talking he took out a bottle containing poison and made an attempt to drink it in the presence of Chief Minister Bommai.

Police present on the spot, rushed towards the man and prevented him from consuming poison. The police took him with them and inquired about his grievance. Later, CM Bommai gave directions to investigate the matter.

