Chikkaballapur, November 6: The authorities of a temple marriage hall, which comes under Karnataka's Muzrai Department, have refused to give permission to a Dalit family to conduct marriage.

The incident took place in Gudibande town of Chikkaballapur city. Avulukondappa, a resident of Bramhanara Halli, had approached the temple management for conducting the marriage. Karnataka Shocker: Farmer, His Son Among Three Killed in Electrocution in Mysuru; Case Registered.

The temple Secretary, Machavalahalli Venkatarayappa, told him that the community hall is already booked and not available at all.

Later, it was found that the marriage hall was not booked on the said date and the temple community hall was not given on rent deliberately as the couple belonged to the Dalit community. Avulukondappa has alleged that the marriage hall was not given on rent because he and his wife belonged to the Dalit community. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Brutally Stabbed to Death by 4 Men in Front of Her Child in Gadag.

Therefore, the couple had got married before a locked temple. They have also lodged a complaint in this regard with Tehsildar of Gudibande and the Social Welfare officer.

The Dalit organisations have also staged a protest before the taluk office in this regard and demanded action against the concerned persons.

