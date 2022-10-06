Gadag, October 6: In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly fatally stabbed by a group of men on Monday in front of her young child. Reportedly, out of 4, two accused, identified as Chethan Hulkannavar and Rohan Kumar Ligadi surrendered themselves to the police, while Kumar Maranbasari and Srinivas Shinde were arrested after two days, the Indian Express reported. All four accused in the murder have been apprehended, Gadag town police said on Wednesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Shobha Lamani alias Minaz, a resident of Gadag. As per the reports, cops claim that the deceased had an affair with Ramesh Hulkannavar, the older brother of Chetan, a few years ago. Shobha reportedly ended the relationship and later married Wasim Bepari. She changed her religion and converted to Islam after the marriage. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Front of 9-Year-Old Daughter in Fit of Rage in Dwarka.

"Ramesh reportedly continued to give Shobha troubles, and on December 14, 2020, the couple allegedly killed Ramesh. Both were arrested after the alleged murder. Shobha and Wasim continued to live their lives and attend court appearances after being released on bail. Chetan, however, was eager to take revenge for the death of his brother Ramesh," police said. Bihar Shocker: Woman Dies on Spot, Husband Badly Injured After Both Stab Each Other Post Verbal Fight in Champaran.

On Monday, Chetan and his accomplices followed Shobha's autorickshaw. The attackers stabbed her as she alighted near SB Bakery at around 2:30 pm. Following the attack, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

