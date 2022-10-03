Idukki, October 3: At least 10 cows were found dead in a tiger attack that happened over the last two days at regions near Nyamakkad estate in Munnar here, the forest officials said.

The Forest Department has put up three cages in the region to catch the big cat besides deploying a 30-member team in two batches to locate the animal. Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Balaghat; Forest Officials Urge Villagers To Stay Indoors.

With the locals protesting seeking swift action in the matter, the forest department has set up various traps including night vision cameras to trace the movement of the tiger. Angry Bear Chases Tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra; Watch Unexpected Animal Attack Video .

"Five cows were found killed on Saturday, while equal number of them on Sunday. We have initiated the combing for the tiger," a senior forest official from Munnar told PTI.

The department has handed over Rs 35,000 each to the owners of cows as interim compensation. The forest official expressed hope that the tiger will be captured tonight itself.

