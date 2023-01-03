A tiger attacked a 31-year-old man during a family circus show. The trainer Ivan Orfei was hauled to the ground by the wild cat in Leece. A person from the audience recorded the spine-chilling attack from behind the cage. It shows the circus trainer concentrating on another tiger when the second tiger pounced on him from behind, biting his neck and piercing its teeth on his legs. The animal tamer shrieked in pain and was seen struggling to get free from the clutches of the wild beast. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat, Injured Two in Seoni; Angry Villagers Beat Up Veterinarian From PTR in Protest.

Watch The Horrifying Moment:

Incidente al Circo per #ivanorfei, attaccato alle spalle da una Tigre davanti ai bimbi del pubblico Ricoverato in codice rosso#circo #Orfei pic.twitter.com/VgYDvuxkJT — SALLY (@LaSamy65280885) December 31, 2022

