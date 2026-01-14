Bidar, January 14: A 48-year-old man died in Karnataka’s Bidar district on Wednesday after his throat was slit by a banned glass-coated kite string, commonly known as "Chinese manjha." The victim, identified as Sanjukumar Gundappa Hosamani, was riding his motorcycle near Talamadagi village when he became entangled in the lethal thread. Despite a desperate attempt to seek help and place a final phone call to his daughter, Hosamani succumbed to heavy blood loss at the scene.

The accident occurred while Hosamani was traveling toward Humnabad to pick up his daughter from a residential school for the upcoming Makar Sankranti holidays. As he crossed the Talamadagi bridge, a stray kite string hanging across the road caught him by the neck. The sharpness of the glass-coated synthetic thread caused a deep incision, leading to immediate and profuse bleeding. Eyewitnesses reported that Hosamani managed to stop his motorcycle and move to the side of the road. In his final moments, a chilling video captured him drenched in blood, attempting to use his mobile phone to contact his daughter. While a passerby tried to stem the bleeding with a cloth, Hosamani breathed his last before an ambulance could reach the location. Chinese Manjha Menace Continues in India Ahead of Makar Sankranti 2026, List of Recent Accidents.

Following the tragedy, relatives and local residents staged a protest at the accident spot. The family has hit out at local authorities, alleging that the 48-year-old might have survived if emergency medical services had arrived more promptly. They are demanding stricter enforcement of the ban on nylon kite strings and improvements to rural emergency response times. A case has been registered at the Manna Ekhelli Police Station. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for using the prohibited string in the area.

The string involved in the fatality is believed to be "Chinese manjha," a synthetic thread reinforced with crushed glass or metal. While traditional cotton kite strings are relatively safe, these synthetic variants are designed to be unbreakable during kite-fighting competitions. The material possesses a tensile strength similar to wire, making it a recurring hazard for motorists and birds alike. Despite a nationwide ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) due to its lethal nature and environmental impact, the product continues to be sold through informal channels, particularly during the Sankranti festival season. Chinese Manjha Death: Indore Police Crack Down on Banned Kite Strings After 1 Dead, 2 Injured Ahead of Makar Sankranti 2026.

Accidents involving kite strings are a significant safety concern across India during the winter months. This incident follows a similar tragedy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, earlier this week, where a 45-year-old man also lost his life to a kite string. In many parts of Karnataka, motorcyclists have begun installing protective U-shaped iron rods on their vehicles to deflect low-hanging strings. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge the public to use only biodegradable cotton threads to prevent further loss of life during festive celebrations.

