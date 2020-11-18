Bengaluru, November 18: A massive detention camp built by the Karnataka Government on Tuesday got its first inmate. The government detained a Sudanese national whose visa expired in 2016. The detention centre has been made 40 km outside Bengaluru. It is located in Sondekoppa village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district. Assam: 'Foreigner' Lodged in Detention Centre Dies at Guwahati Hospital, Death Toll Rises to 29 Amid NRC Fears.

Notably, it is the first detention centre opened in Karnataka. It was opened the last week of October. The facility has a capacity of detaining 30-40 people. According to RTI documents The News Minute, the Social Welfare Department of the Karnataka government will manage the detention centre. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural police is managing the security of the centre. Maharashtra Detention Centre: CM Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Decision to Open State's First Detention Centre For NRC in Nerul.

According to a TNM report, the detention centre is not like prison. Inmates are allowed to move freely inside the facility. Soon, internet, telephone and other facilities will be provided. Illegal Immigrants will stay in the detention centre until they are deported to their respective countries.

Another person – Toichubek Uulu Bakytbek – a Kazakhstan national was also directed to the detention centre, reported the media house. Bakytbek had the conditions of his tourist visa in Bidar. Illegal foreigners can be booked under the Foreigners Act and will be put in these detention centres till they are deported.

