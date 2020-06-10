Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena T to Marry DYFI President P A Muhammad Riyas on June 15

Veena T and Muhammad Riyas | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kozhikode, June 10: Veena T, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will marry CPI(M) state committee member P A Muhammad Riyas, confirmed both the families. The latter is also the All-India President of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M). The marriage will take place on June 15. DK Shivakumar’s Daughter Aishwarya Likely to Marry Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Son Amartya Hegde in October, Say Reports.

A simple wedding ceremony would be held with minimum invites, said reports citing sources. The lockdown measures in place bar the gathering of more than 50 members for marriage ceremonies and reception.

Veena is based in Bengaluru and has remained at a distance from politics so far. She is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up firm based in the Karnataka capital.

Riyas, on the other hand, is based in Kozhikode and is actively involves in state and central politics. Being the president of DYFI, he is in-charge of several student-led agitations called by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in various parts of the countries.

Both Veena and Riyas are divorcees. Both also have children from their first marriages. While the latter is a father of two sons, Veena is a mother of one male child from her first marriage.