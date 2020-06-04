DK Shivakumar’s Daughter Aishwarya Likely to Marry Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Son Amartya Hegde in October, Say Reports

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Bengaluru, June 6: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aishwarya is most likely to marry late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder, VG Siddhartha's son Amartya Hegde, as per reports. The Congress leader is in talks with Siddhartha's family for a possible marriage alliance.

According to several reports, Shivakumar met the kin of VG Siddhartha for the prospective alliance between his elder daughter Aishwarya and Siddhartha's son Amartya Hegde. Late Siddhartha was the son-in-law of India's external affairs minister SM Krishna. DK Shivakumar Appointed As New Karnataka Congress President, Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahammed Named As KPCC Working Presidents.

Earlier, Aishwarya was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September in 2019, when her father DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail over charges of money laundering. Since Shivakumar and Krishna are considered to be family friends for last two decades, the alliance might become the second high-profile affair in the political circles of Karnataka.

It is to be known that Cafe Coffee Day founder -- VG Siddhartha -- committed suicide by jumping into Netravathi river in Mangaluru in July 2019. Following the suicide of Siddhartha, rumours spread that he was under tremendous pressure to repay creditors amid piling debt. Also, news about hiding undisclosed income from tax authorities make the news headlines.