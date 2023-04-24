Palakkad, April 24: A 70-year-old tribal man was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant near Attappady here when he went into the forest to graze goats.

A senior forest official said that the elderly man was missing since Sunday evening and his body was found by the local residents from inside the forest on Monday morning. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

He said that preliminary findings indicate that it was an elephant attack, but it can be confirmed only after receiving the post mortem report. Elephant Attack: Tracker Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants While Trying To Prevent Tuskers From Entering Village in Andhra Pradesh.

The elephant in question has not been identified and the official said that there were several pachyderms roaming there as it was a forested area. The deceased lived in a tribal hamlet near the forest, the senior official said.