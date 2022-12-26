Korba, Dec 26 (PTI) Forty people fell sick after eating leftover food which was prepared for a post-death ritual at a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Taken to CBI Forensic Office for Voice Sample Collection After New Audio Clip Recovered.

The victims, who suffered from food poisoning-like symptoms, consumed the food on Sunday morning in Vishunpur village under Ramanujnagar development block, Surajpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr RS Singh said.

Also Read | Kerala: 19-Year-Old Girl Held With Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Hidden in Pockets Attached to Inner Wear at Kozhikode Airport.

All of them were later admitted to the Surajpur district hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

They had eaten the leftover food which was cooked on Saturday evening for 'dasgatra' (tenth day ritual after a person's death), the CMHO said.

After two-three hours of consuming the food, 40 people, including women and children, complained of uneasiness and food poisoning-like symptoms following which they were rushed to the district hospital, he said.

Their condition was stated to be stable and they were under the observation of doctors, the official said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the food poisoning, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)