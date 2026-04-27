Kerala Hartal on April 28: 52 Dalit Organisations Call for State-Wide Bandh on Tuesday Demanding Justice for Nithin Raj

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A joint action council (JAC) of 52 Dalit organisations has announced a state-wide dawn-to-dusk protest scheduled for April 28 in Kerala. The call for a Kerala Hartal (Kerala Bandh) comes in response to alleged lapses in the police investigation into the death of Nithin Raj R L, a 22-year-old dental student. The protest, which will run from 6 AM to 6 PM, aims to pressure the state government into launching a judicial probe supervised by the Kerala High Court.

Allegations of Biased Investigation Into Nithin Raj's Death

General convener Sunny M. Kappikkad, addressing the media on Tuesday, April 20, claimed that the current police inquiry is "inadequate and biased". The JAC alleges that investigators are attempting to shield responsible parties by attributing Nithin's death to unrelated factors, such as harassment from digital loan apps, while ignoring crucial evidence. Keralam Shocker: Man Held for Killing Mother in Kannur After Argument, Investigation Underway.

"We are not satisfied with the current police investigation," Kappikkad stated. "Crucial aspects of the case are being overlooked, and efforts are being made to shield those responsible," he added.

Demands for Accountability and Compensation

The JAC has outlined a list of stringent demands to be met by the Kerala government:

A judicial probe under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

INR 10 crore compensation for the family of Nithin Raj.

Cancellation of the affiliation of Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy.

Strict, time-bound action against individuals found guilty of harassment or negligence.

The Death of Nithin Raj

Nithin Raj, the son of a daily-wage labourer from Uzhamalakkal, was a first-year BDS student at Kannur Dental College. He died on April 10 after falling from the fifth floor of the college building. The incident has sparked outrage following allegations from family members and peers that Nithin faced sustained caste- and colour-based harassment from faculty members. While the college suspended two faculty members - Dr M. K. Ram and Dr K. T. Sangeetha Nambiar - following the incident, the JAC claims the police failed to register a proper FIR based on the parents' initial complaint. Kerala Shocker: 36-Year-Old Woman Booked Under POCSO Act for Alleged S*xual Abuse of 17-Year-Old Boy in Kasaragod.

Protest Timeline and Potential Disruptions

In preparation for the April 28 Kerala Hartal (Kerala Bandh), the JAC organised protest meetings across various districts on April 24. During the April 28 shutdown, public transport and commercial activities across the state may face significant disruptions. While emergency services, hospitals, and milk supplies are typically exempt from such protests, travellers and residents are advised to plan accordingly, as most shops and educational institutions are expected to remain closed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETV Bharat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).