Pattimattam, March 24: Setting an example of utmost honesty, a lottery ticker seller in Kerala delivered a ticker to its original buyer despite knowing that Rs 6 crore prize had come to the ticket. According to local media reports, PK Chandran, a gardener, purchased a lottery ticket on credit from seller Smija K Mohan. Later, Smija came to know that the first prize went to the ticket that she had kept for Chandran. Without any hesitation, she handed over the ticket to its owner.

The incident reportedly happened on March 21. Smija, who sells lottery tickets from Bhagyalakshmi Agency in Pattimattam, had only 12 tickets left when she called Chandran, a regular buyer. After asking for numbers over the phone, Chandran chose ticket number SD 316142. Later in the day, Smija learned that Chandran had won the first prize worth Rs 6 crore, but the ticket was with her. She immediately called Chandran and handed over the ticket.

Kerala Lottery Ticket Seller Delivers Bumper Prize-Winning Ticket to Original Buyer:

The story of this lottery agent Smija from Kerala is so inspiring! Rs.6cr prize came to the ticket she'd only promised to give someone over the phone but had not yet delivered. After learning about the 1st prize, she went & delivered it as promised! A huge salute to her honesty! pic.twitter.com/m0RjrwB3tK — Rijo M John, PhD (@RijoMJohn) March 23, 2021

Smija is being hailed for her honesty. Her eldest son is undergoing treatment for a brain infection. In addition, her younger two-year-old son is being treated for cancer. Though she needs money, she did not betray the confidence of Chandran and gave him what belonged to him. Chandran intends to help his son-in-law financially for construction of his house. He also wants to spend the winning amount on her second daughter's marriage and finance his son who is studying B Tech.

