Kerala Man Slapped With Rs 50,000 Fine For Seeking Home Delivery of Liquor Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kochi, March 20: The Kerala High Court on Friday pulled up a man who filed a writ petition seeking directions for home delivery of liquor amid the coronavirus outbreak. Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar slammed petitioner

Jyothish and did not allow him to withdraw his petition. Dismissing Jyothish's petition, Justice Jayasankaran Nambiar slapped Rs 50,000 fine on him for his "reckless, insensitive and insolent action", LiveLaw reported. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Special Package to Combat COVID-19.

In his petition, Jyothish states that since liquor shops are inevitably crowded during business hours, it is unsafe for him to visit an outlet and purchase alcohol in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He urged the court to issue directions to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation for home delivery of liquor. Dismissing the petition, Justice Nambair expressed "a deep sense of exasperation and a tinge of disgust". Pune Liquor Shops And Pubs Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra.

"When measures such as these are adopted by this Institution in public interest, the very least that is expected from the litigating public is a sensitivity to the interests of their fellow citizens in Society, who like them have a fundamental right to a safe place of work and a healthy environment," the judge observed. "One cannot help but lament at the selfishness of the petitioner in the instant case, and others like him in Society, whose obsession with perceived "rights" blinds them to the obligatory 'duty' that they owe to their fellow citizens," he added.

When the counsel for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the petition, Justice Nambair declined and remarked: "The petitioner's conduct in filing this frivolous petition at a time like this, while making a mockery of the salutary concept of access to justice, which this institution strives to guarantee, also ridicules the functioning of this noble institution. For the said reckless, insensitive and insolent action, the petitioner cannot be let away lightly." Jyothish was then asked to pay Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund within two weeks.