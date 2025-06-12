Thiruvananthapuram, June 12: Rains in Kerala are likely to intensify over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which on Thursday issued red alerts in various districts of the state for three days from June 14. The IMD issued red alerts in two districts -- Kannur and Kasaragod -- for June 14, five districts on June 15 and three districts on June 16. Additionally, it issued orange alerts in two districts for Thursday, four districts on Friday, seven on Saturday, nine on Sunday and eight on Monday. Weather Forecast Today, June 12: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The IMD also warned against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast from June 12 to 16 in view of very strong winds and bad weather conditions. The monsoons had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour reduced. The rains are now expected to get heavier in the coming days, according to the IMD.