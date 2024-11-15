Chennai, November 15: In a tragic incident in Chennai, two children, aged six and one, died in Kundrathur on Thursday after inhaling rodenticide placed in their home by a pest control service. Their parents, Giridharan (34) and Pavithra (31), who were also exposed to the poison, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Porur and are expected to recover.

Giridharan, a banker, had been struggling with a rat problem in his house and had contacted a pest control company, which allegedly left rat poison in the house on Wednesday evening. The pest control team placed chemical powders and tablets throughout the home. That night, the family slept in a bedroom where the chemicals were placed, with the air conditioner switched on. Andhra Pradesh: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After 10 Stray Dogs Attack and Drag Toddler Into the Fields at Penuganchiprolu Model Colony in NTR District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Around 3 am on Thursday, Giridharan experienced breathing difficulties and called a friend to take the family to a hospital. All four were admitted to a private hospital in Kundrathur, but the children, G Vaishnavi (6) and G Sai Sudharshan (1), succumbed to the poisoning by Thursday afternoon. Their bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Bengaluru: Man Dies After Being Crushed Between Elevator Doors and Shaft Wall Due to Sensor Failure on Richmond Road; Probe Launched.

According to the police, the odour from the rodenticide likely intensified overnight, resulting in severe poisoning. When police personnel inspected the apartment, they reported an overpowering smell of the chemicals.

Two employees of the pest control company have been booked for negligence, and further investigations are underway. Authorities have cautioned against improper use of hazardous chemicals in residential areas.

