Kochi, September 6: Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru, the lead petitioner in Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala died on Sunday. The seer breathed his last at his ashram- the Edaneer Mutt in Kasargod district of Kerala. He was 79 years old. It was Kesavananda who was the lead petitioner in the case that resulted in Supreme Court evolving the 'Basic Structure doctrine'. According to Live Law, Kesavananda Bharati had filed the case challenging the land reform laws of Kerala. He had filed the case on March 21, 1970 challenging the Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 1969.

Bharati had also challenged the 29th Constitution Amendment which included the Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963. The case finally led to the evolution of the 'Basic Structure Doctrine', after a record longest hearing of 68 days before a 13-judge bench. Reports inform that legendary lawyer Nani Palkhivala appeared for Bharati. 'Bharat Ratna For Late Lingayat Seer Shivakumara Swamiji', Demands HD Kumaraswamy.

The verdict led to the formulation of an important constitutional doctrine limiting the amending powers of Parliament. On April 24, 1973, the Supreme Court delivered the verdict, with a thin majority of 7:6 out of the 13-judge bench. The Kesavananda Bharati judgement or His Holiness Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru and Ors. v. State of Kerala and Anr. is a landmark decision of the Supreme Court of India that outlined the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution.

