New Delhi, May 11: A blue notice has been issued against the US-based gangster, Harjot Singh on the basis of a request by NIA, sources said on Thursday. The notice was issued last month. The blue notice is often issued to collect additional information about a criminal.

The NIA has already issued a look out circulars against Amrik Singh and Mandeep Singh hiding in Philippines; Satnam Singh alias Satta, a member of Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang hiding in Greece; and a few more gangsters who are reportedly hiding in these three countries. MHA Concerned Over Misuse of UK’s Asylum Status by Pro-Khalistan Elements To Aid and Abet Terrorist Activities in India.

The NIA wants to identify their exact location to initiate the extradition proceedings. The Special NIA court in Delhi had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against them due to their non-appearances in the matter. Canada Becoming Safe Haven for Khalistani Terrorists, Wanted Gangsters in India.

The case involves Khalistani outfits like Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), along with north India-based gangsters. They are suspected of being involved in terror attacks, arms and drug smuggling from Pakistan using drones, targeted assassinations, and extorting money from industrialists, businessmen, and professionals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).