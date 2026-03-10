New Delhi, March 10: The Central government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1955 to ensure uninterrupted natural gas supplies in India amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and concerns over potential global energy disruptions.

The decision aims to prioritise the supply of natural gas to critical sectors and prevent shortages affecting households and essential services.

Why the Government Invoked the Essential Commodities Act

Under the latest order issued by the government, the supply of natural gas will be treated as a priority for key sectors. These include:

Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport

LPG production, including LPG shrinkage requirements

Pipeline compressor fuel

Other essential pipeline operational requirements

According to reports citing news agency ANI, the move is intended to maintain stable distribution and avoid disruptions in cooking gas and transport fuel supplies.

India currently has 33.08 crore active LPG consumers, making uninterrupted LPG availability critical for households across the country. LPG Shortage Hits Hotels and Restaurants in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai Amid Middle East Tensions; Centre Responds.

LPG Shortage Reported in Several Cities

The government’s intervention comes amid reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortages in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Rising global uncertainty and supply disruptions have raised concerns over the availability of energy resources.

By invoking the Essential Commodities Act, the government can regulate production, distribution, and supply to ensure that essential sectors receive priority access to natural gas.

What Is the Essential Commodities Act?

The Essential Commodities Act of 1955 is a law that allows the government to control the production, supply, and distribution of essential goods to prevent hoarding, black marketing, and price spikes. Commercial Gas Cylinder Supply Stopped, Hotels To Remain Shut From March 10, Claims Bangalore Hotels Association; Seeks Centre's Intervention.

Under the Act, the government can:

Regulate the production and supply of essential commodities

Impose stock limits on traders and suppliers

Control prices of key goods

Direct priority distribution during emergencies

The law is often used during crises to stabilise markets and ensure essential items reach consumers without disruption.

The 2020 Amendment and ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

The application of the Act changed significantly after the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which aimed to encourage private investment in agricultural infrastructure such as storage and cold chains.

Under the amendment, several food items were deregulated, including:

Cereals

Pulses

Onions

Potatoes

However, the government retained the power to reimpose controls under extraordinary circumstances. These include:

War or Famine: National emergencies that disrupt supply chains. Natural Calamities: Severe disasters affecting production or distribution. Extraordinary Price Rise: A 100 percent increase in retail prices of horticultural produce or a 50 percent increase in nonperishable food items over a 12 month period.

These provisions allow the government to intervene quickly when market conditions threaten the availability or affordability of essential goods.

Why It Matters Now

With geopolitical tensions affecting global energy supply routes, the government’s move is aimed at protecting domestic LPG availability and maintaining stable natural gas distribution.

Officials say the measure will help ensure that households, transport systems, and essential industries continue to receive adequate energy supply despite global uncertainties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).