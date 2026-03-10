Kolkata, March 10: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the online registration process for WBJEE 2026 today, March 10. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a key state-level entrance test for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across government and private institutions in West Bengal.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in until April 5, 2026.

WBJEE 2026 Important Dates

The board has released the complete schedule for the examination and application process. Candidates should keep track of the following key dates:

Registration Start Date: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 5, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 7 to April 9, 2026

Admit Card Release: May 15, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Exam Date: May 24, 2026

Applicants will be able to edit specific details in their application forms during the correction window provided by the board.

WBJEE 2026 Exam Pattern and Timings

The WBJEE 2026 exam will be conducted in offline (OMR-based) mode on Sunday, May 24. The examination will take place in two separate shifts:

Paper I (Mathematics): 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper II (Physics and Chemistry): 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Candidates must appear for both papers to be eligible for ranking in engineering and technology programs.

WBJEE 2026 Application Fee

The application fee varies depending on the candidate’s category:

General Category: INR 1,000

SC/ST/PwD Candidates: INR 500

During the application process, candidates must upload a recent color photograph (10–200 KB) and signature (4–30 KB) in JPG/JPEG format. How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

WBJEE 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following age requirements:

Minimum Age: 17 years as of December 31, 2026 (born on or before December 31, 2009)

Maximum Age: No upper age limit for most courses

Marine Engineering: Maximum age of 25 years as of December 31, 2026

Why WBJEE 2026 Is Scheduled in May

Typically held in April, the WBJEE exam has been scheduled for May 24 in 2026 to avoid clashes with the West Bengal Assembly elections. The decision was taken by WBJEEB in consultation with the state administration to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for March 6-10 Exams, Know Steps To Download.

Expected Number of Applicants

In 2025, around 1.26 lakh candidates registered for WBJEE. Officials expect a similar or slightly higher number of applicants this year.

Students planning to appear for the exam are advised to carefully read the official Information Bulletin available on the WBJEEB website for detailed guidelines on syllabus, eligibility, and exam rules.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).