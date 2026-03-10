Are the Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking ‘Princess Dress’ Epstein Photos Real? Fact-Checking Viral AI Images

Viral images purportedly showing the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and former US President Bill Clinton in compromising or unusual attire, including a widely circulated claim of Hawking in a "princess dress", have been confirmed as AI-generated fabrications. Despite claims on social media that these photos were pulled from the recently unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents, fact-checkers and a review of the official records confirm that no such images exist within the files.

The images began circulating following the release of nearly 1,000 pages of court documents related to a 2015 lawsuit involving Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Digital forensics experts have identified the photos as high-quality AI renders, noting anatomical inconsistencies and "hallucinations" typical of generative AI tools. Epstein Files Video: List of Unverified Viral Clips Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the most persistent fakes depicts Hawking in a pink dress, often paired with claims of "proclivities" mentioned in the files. However, the official court transcripts contain no such descriptions or photographic evidence of this nature.

What the Epstein Files Actually Contain

While Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton are both mentioned in the unsealed documents, the context is strictly textual and does not support the viral claims:

Stephen Hawking: The physicist is mentioned in a 2015 email from Jeffrey Epstein, in which Epstein offers a reward to anyone who could disprove allegations that Hawking participated in an "underage orgy." No evidence was ever produced to support such an event occurring.

Bill Clinton: The former President is mentioned throughout the depositions, but his inclusion was already well-documented through previous flight logs. The documents do not contain any new photographs of the President in the attire described in recent social media posts.

The Rise of 'Misinformation Graphics'

The spread of these images highlights a growing trend of "misinformation graphics" - AI-generated visuals designed to look like leaked evidence. In several instances, users shared fabricated "snippets" of court transcripts that featured fake Q&A sessions. One widely shared fake transcript claimed a witness described Hawking watching "undressed midgets solve complex equations," a statement that appears nowhere in the actual 944 pages of released records. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

Social media platforms like X have begun flagging the images as "altered content", but the rapid spread underscores the challenges of verifying information in an era where AI can convincingly simulate "leaked" historical evidence.

