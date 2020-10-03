Kolkata, Oct 3: A motorbike taxi rider has been arrested in Kolkata's Tiljala area for allegedly molesting a woman passenger, police said on Saturday. The accused was using the identity card of another person who had lost his job from the mobile application-based motorbike taxi service at least two years ago, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

As per the complaint lodged by the 26-year-old woman, the incident took place on the night of September 19 when she was returning to her Behala home from Kasba on the motorbike taxi, he said.

The accused was unnecessarily applying brakes, making the woman riding pillion uncomfortable, and even tried to touch her inappropriately, the officer said, quoting the complaint. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gang-Raped in Narsinghpur, Dies by Suicide, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Action Against 'Negligent' Officers.

"Based on her complaint, police personnel arrested the accused from his Tiljala home on Friday after questioning the person whose identity card he was using and tracking the mobile number which the biker had used to call the woman after she had booked the ride," the officer said.

The accused using another person's identity to get bookings despite him not being in the job anymore is creating a lot of questions. An investigation is underway, the officer added.