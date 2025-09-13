A disturbing video from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district is going viral, showing a young man offering a bottle of soft drink to a wild bear. The clip, initially thought to be from Kanker, was later verified by forest officials as shot in the Bagbahara area, known for frequent bear sightings. In the footage, the man is seen placing the bottle in front of the animal before walking away, smiling at the camera, while the bear drinks from it. The act has raised concerns over human negligence, risks to both the animal and people, and violations of conservation norms. According to reports, the forest department has initiated steps to trace the youth involved. Authorities warned that such reckless behaviour endangers wildlife and may attract strict action. Bear Spotted in Sonamarg: Video of Men Chasing Wild Animal in Jammu and Kashmir Goes Viral.

Youth Offers Cold Drink to Wild Bear in Chhattisgarh, Video Sparks Probe

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of DD News Dehradun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

