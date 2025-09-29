In a shocking stunt from Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, five youths were filmed performing a dangerous act on a two-wheeler, sparking outrage online. Four of them were seated on the bike while the fifth balanced precariously on their shoulders as they rode along the road. A passerby captured the moment on camera, as one, riding the scooty, attempted to cover his face while another from the group responded with a thumbs-up. Reportedly, police in Bijapur have launched an inquiry to identify the youths involved. Meerut Bike Stunt Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on National Highway, Stands Upright on Two-Wheeler Near Toll Booth; UP Police Vow Action.

5 Youths Perform Risky Two-Wheeler Stunt in Bijapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NGP News (@ngpnews)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NGP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)