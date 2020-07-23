New Delhi, July 23: The Indian government on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan for failing to grant unimpeded consular access to former naval commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for espionage. India reiterated its appeal to the Imran Khan-led regime in Islamabad to grant full consular access to Jadhav to exercise his legal remedies.

"Pakistan blocked all avenues for remedy in Kulbhushan Jadhav case," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. "Pakistan's actions in Kulbhushan Jadhav case exposed its farcical approach," it further added. Pakistan Govt Moves Islamabad HC Regarding to 'Implement ICJ's Decision of Fair Trial' in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case.

According to the MEA, Pakistan has scuttled the legal remedies of Jadhav despite an International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision last year which directed Islamabad to allow Jadhav seek consular access and file review petition against the military court's verdict against him.

Watch: MEA Statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. It stands in violation of ICJ judgement & its own Ordinance. India reserves its position incl right to avail of further remedies: MEA on Pak govt moving Islamabad HC to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav pic.twitter.com/OltYd1S0ON — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Over the past one year, 12 requests were issued to Pakistan to allow unimpeded consular access for Jadhav, the MEA said, adding that Islamabad has responded with a denial.

The relevant documents of the case were not handed over to the appointed lawyer, the MEA claimed, accusing Pakistan of attempting to create confusion over deadline of the plea.

The Imran Khan government, in the past week, moved an ordinance to allow Jadhav to file a review petition in accordance to the ICJ judgment. The counsel representing the Pakistani government claimed that though Jadhav has refused to file a review plea, the state would appoint a lawyer to allow him to exercise all legal remedies.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, according to the Pakistani government. They claimed to have apprehended him from the restive Balochistan province, but the Indian government has accused the neighbouring nation of kidnapping him from the Chabahar port in border region of Iran.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).