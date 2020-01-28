Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Verbal Spat Video: IndiGo Suspends Standup Comedian from Flying for 6 Months, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Directives for Safety of Passengers

TV presenter Arnab Goswami and standup comedian Kunal Kamra. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Twitter)

Mumbai, January 28: With the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra accosting television news anchor Arnab Goswami flying on IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday, Indigo released a statement stating that they have suspended Kamra from flying with IndiGo for 6 months. The indigo said that they took this step as the TV comedian's conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. Union Civil Aviation Ministry also issued directives for safety of passengers.

Releasing the statement on Tuesday, Indigo said, "In light of the recent incident (journalist Arnab Goswami heckled by Kunal Kamra) onboard flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for 6 months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour." Adding more, it wrote, "Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers." Air India Crew Misbehaved, Pilots Threatened by Passengers Over Flight Delay; DGCA Seeks Action - Watch Video.

Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Earlier, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh condemned the action of Kamra. He took to twitter and wrote, "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

I did this for my hero... I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

It is to be known that stand-up comedian accosted Republic TV anchor and filmed the entire incident and posted the same on social media. During the verbal spat, Kamra called Goswami out for his journalism, calling him a 'coward' among other things. However, Goswami stuck to his laptop and did not respond to Kamra's questions and comments. Though being lambasted on social media, Kamra refused to apologise to Goswami, but said sorry to all other passengers who faced disturbances.