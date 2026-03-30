Mumbai, March 30: The Maharashtra state government has issued a final reminder to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana regarding the fast-approaching March 31 deadline. This date serves as the last opportunity for women to complete or rectify their e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) details. Failure to update records before the window closes could result in the permanent suspension of the monthly INR 1,500 financial assistance, as the government seeks to streamline its database and eliminate technical discrepancies.

Mandatory Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC for Resumption of Benefits

The extension to March 31 was granted following reports that thousands of eligible women had their instalments halted due to technical errors. Common issues included selecting incorrect options during the initial digital verification, mismatches between Aadhaar and bank account names, and incomplete profile information. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2026 Installment Date: Know When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasised that this is a "final opportunity" for those marked as ineligible due to procedural lapses. Approximately 30,000 women in districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone are expected to regain eligibility once their information is accurately updated.

Disbursement of Pending Instalments

The deadline coincides with a major push to clear the backlog of payments. On March 27, the department initiated the technical process to distribute the February 2026 instalment. Furthermore, reports suggest that beneficiaries who complete their e-KYC by the deadline may receive a consolidated payout in April. This "triple installment" could total INR 4,500, covering arrears for February and March along with the April payment. To receive these funds, a bank account must be actively linked with Aadhaar. The government has already processed approximately INR 277 crore specifically for the February cycle to ensure funds reach the verified accounts of the roughly 1.57 crore current beneficiaries. Maharashtra PNG Drive: Government To Provide Immediate Gas Connections to Industries.

How To Update e-KYC Information

Beneficiaries can complete the verification process through two primary digital channels:

Nari Shakti Doot App: Users can log in with their registered mobile number, select "Applied Applications," and follow the prompt for e-KYC using Aadhaar-based OTP.

Users can log in with their registered mobile number, select "Applied Applications," and follow the prompt for e-KYC using Aadhaar-based OTP. Official Portal: The website ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in features a dedicated "Update KYC" or "Check Status" tab for manual corrections.

Launched in July 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana originally saw over 2.4 crore applicants. However, following multiple rounds of rigorous scrutiny - including the elimination of duplicate entries and families exceeding the INR 2.5 lakh annual income cap - the number of active beneficiaries was adjusted to approximately 1.57 crore. The current e-KYC drive is part of an effort to maintain transparency and ensure that state welfare funds are directed strictly to those meeting the established socio-economic criteria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).