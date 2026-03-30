Pune, March 30: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday announced that the government will launch a special drive to provide immediate Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to industries upon request. He also directed all government departments to coordinate and organise special camps for this purpose. Minister Samant’s announcement comes amid a reported shortage of LPG cylinders. The supply of gas cylinders to industries has been suspended, causing a significant impact on industrial operations in the state.

Minister Samant conducted a review meeting with district industries at the Collector’s Office on the emerging situation due to the ongoing war in West Asia. During the meeting, Minister Samant stated, "Maintaining the production capacity of industries during the current war situation is crucial for the state's economy. Since natural gas is a cost-effective, safe, and eco-friendly energy source for industries, no unit should face hurdles due to a lack of gas connections. Therefore, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), gas distribution companies and the district administration must work together to ensure PNG connections reach every eligible industry." How To Apply for MGL PNG Connection in Mumbai: A Step-by-Step Guide.

A dedicated campaign is being launched to facilitate PNG connections for industries. Minister Samant explained that this initiative will focus on organising district-wise and industrial estate-wise special camps, simplifying the application process for businesses, conducting rapid technical inspections and expediting the clearance of pending applications. “This campaign is expected to be a significant step towards fostering a business-friendly environment,” he remarked.

The Minister clarified that priority is being given to domestic consumers for LPG cylinder supply. The supply of commercial LPG cylinders is being managed, according to Central government guidelines. Minister Samant warned that the district administration will take strict action against distributors who create artificial shortages or engage in black marketing. Citizens are encouraged to report such activities immediately by calling the toll-free number 112. Earlier, the state Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday urged the Centre to provide technical assistance and financial backing to accelerate the expansion of the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network across the state. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

He was speaking during the high-level joint meeting convened by the Centre to discuss increasing the availability of clean fuel and the time-bound expansion of the PNG network for residential and commercial sectors, especially amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. Minister Bhujbal said that PNG facilities should be made mandatory in all new housing projects to ensure rapid adoption, adding that dedicated campaigns should be launched to provide connections in older residential areas. He further stated that expanding PNG use in hotels, restaurants, and small-scale industries is vital to reducing costs and providing eco-friendly alternatives. Licensing and connection processes must be simplified.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).