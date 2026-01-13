Ujjain, January 13: The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to disburse the 32nd installment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana this week, providing a major financial boost to over 1.29 crore women across the state. While the monthly aid was historically credited on the 10th of each month, the January 2026 payment is expected to be released by January 15. The disbursement, which will be executed via a "single click" by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marks the second month that beneficiaries will receive an increased amount of INR 1,500.

The state government permanently hiked the monthly assistance from INR 1,250 to INR 1,500 in November 2025. This increase is part of a phased plan to eventually raise the monthly stipend to INR 3,000 by 2028. As the January installment arrives amid the festive season of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, officials have urged beneficiaries to verify their account status to ensure a seamless transfer. Ladli Behna Yojana: When Will MP Government Release 32nd Installment?

Ladli Behna Yojana: Expected Release Date and Delay Factors

Although the 31st installment was credited on December 9, the 32nd installment has seen a slight shift in its schedule. Reports suggest the January payment is likely to arrive between January 12 and January 15, 2026.

Administrative sources indicate the adjustment is due to the Chief Minister's busy schedule and the series of public holidays surrounding Makar Sankranti. The government aims to turn the disbursement into a celebratory event, likely hosting a special program on January 15 to mark the occasion. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Election Commission Bars Maharashtra Govt From Depositing Amount in Advance Ahead of BMC Elections.

Ladli Behna Yojana: How to Check Payment Status

Registered women can track their installment status through the following steps:

Visit the official website: cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Click on the 'Application and Payment Status' tab.

Enter the Application Number or Samagra ID.

Verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Review the payment history to confirm the 32nd installment status.

Ladli Behna Yojana: Eligibility and Verification Requirements

To receive the INR 1,500 credit, women must ensure their documentation is fully updated. Key requirements for a successful Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) include:

An active bank account linked with Aadhaar.

Completion of the Samagra e-KYC process.

Active NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) seeding.

Women whose accounts are inactive or whose family annual income has exceeded the INR 2.5 lakh threshold may find their names removed from the current beneficiary list. In Burhanpur alone, over 7,000 names were recently cut due to age limits (exceeding 60 years) or data discrepancies.

Vigilance Against Name Fraud and Scams

Authorities have issued a high-priority warning regarding fraudulent activities targeting the scheme. Cybercriminals have reportedly been contacting women under the guise of "updating KYC" or "increasing the installment amount" to steal personal banking information.

Beneficiaries are advised never to share their OTPs or click on suspicious links received via SMS. The government clarified that all status checks and updates should only be performed through the official portal (cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in) or at authorized Gram Panchayat centers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jansatta ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).