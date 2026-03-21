Bengaluru, March 21: A Lamborghini owner has been booked after performing a high-speed drifting stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru in the early hours, police said on Saturday.​ Officials stated that the incident occurred around 2-3 a.m. The luxury car was seen drifting dangerously, turning the busy junction into a stunt zone and endangering other drivers. ​ The act was captured on surveillance cameras and witnessed by several commuters.​

Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against the vehicle’s owner based on the registration number. Taking serious note of the reckless driving, police booked a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.​ Noida Car Stunt Video: Youth Performs Dangerous 360-Degree Stunts in Sector-142; Traffic Police Seize Vehicle and Issue INR 35,000 Fine After Clips Go Viral.

Lamborghini Driver Booked After High-Speed Drifting Stunt in Bengaluru

Another night, another rich brat stunt in #Bengaluru. Luxury Lamborghini drifting repeatedly at Anil Kumble Circle, MG Road around 2–3 AM. Reckless driving, zero concern for public safety. Money can buy supercars, it shouldn’t buy immunity from the law. Police have filed an FIR pic.twitter.com/CbdivWCJl0 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 21, 2026

Police said an investigation has been launched to identify the person behind the wheel at the time of the incident. ​ Authorities are examining whether the registered owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the offence. Further action will be taken based on the findings.​

The 11-second video has gone viral on social media, showing the car drifting at the junction as onlookers cheer before it speeds away.​ It may be recalled that the 15-year-old son of a Karnataka BJP leader died in an accident in Hubballi on Thursday while shooting a social media reel. ​ Kandivali Stunt Video: 3 Intoxicated Girls Dance Through SUV Sunroof As Man Performs Dangerous Stunts; Mumbai Traffic Police Respond to Viral Clip.

The shoot featured an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric two-wheeler approaching each other at high speed, then swerving at the last moment.​ Police identified the teenager as Nameesh Sangalad, son of Veerabhadrappa Sangalad, a politician in the Hubballi-Dharwad region. Nameesh was riding a 2022-model electric bike registered in the name of Vinayak Miskin of Hubballi when the reel was being shot by a group of teenagers.​

The 2013-model Audi Q7, originally registered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly driven by another minor. ​ Police said Nameesh, a Class 9 student in Mysuru, had come home to Hubballi to celebrate Ugadi on March 19. He went with friends to shoot a social media reel on the outskirts of Hubballi when the accident occurred.​

According to the complaint, the crash happened between 4.30 p.m. and 4.45 p.m. in Shejawadkar Layout, Unkal region of Hubballi. ​ The minor was allegedly driving the Audi Q7 in a negligent, zig-zag manner for the reel when it crashed into the electric bike ridden by Nameesh, who was coming from the opposite side.​

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).