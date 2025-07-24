In a shocking display of reckless behavior, three heavily intoxicated girls were seen dancing on the sunroof of a Mahindra SUV (MH47 BZ 8120) late last night in Kandivali (East), Mumbai. A man dangerously leaned out from the passenger side, performing stunts as the vehicle moved. Eyewitnesses reported the girls were screaming at bystanders. The SUV is registered to Yash Nirupam Tiwari, a resident of Thakur Village. After the video of incident went viral, Mumbai Traffic police took cognisance and have assured action. Hyderabad Car Stunt Video: 2 Cars Caught Drifting on Outer Ring Road Near Shamshabad, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Kandivali Car Stunt Video

Mumbai Traffic Police Respond

We have informed Kandivali Traffic Division for the necessary action — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 24, 2025

