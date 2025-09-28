A youth in a red car was caught performing life-threatening stunts on a busy road near Sector-142, Noida, risking lives of others and himself. Viral videos show the car spinning dangerously in 360 degrees, while the driver left the steering, opened the door, and stood waving his hand. In another clip, he sped forward and backward recklessly, raising thick dust clouds. Shockingly, the stunt also endangered the life of the person recording the video, as the car passed close at high speed. Outraged social media users shared the footage widely, demanding strict action. Acting swiftly, Noida Traffic Police identified the car (UP16-CR9012), slapped INR 35,000 challan, and seized the vehicle. Meerut Bike Stunt Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on National Highway, Stands Upright on Two-Wheeler Near Toll Booth; UP Police Vow Action.

Noida Youth’s Dangerous Car Stunts Go Viral, Vehicle Seized

